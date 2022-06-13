TASHKENT — Saudi Arabia qualified for the semifinals of the AFC U-23 Asian Cup after beating Vietnam 2-0 on Sunday at Lokomotiv Stadium in Tashkent, capital of Uzbekistan.



Miteb Al-Harbi put Saudi Arabia ahead in the first half of the quarterfinals, with Firas Al-Brikan sealing the win to set up an exciting semifinal clash with Australia.



Saudi Arabia, who had not conceded a single goal in the group level matches of the fifth edition of the championship, is two matches away from winning the title for the first time.



The Green team came second in 2013 and 2020 in the AFC U23 Asian Cup.



The Vietnam team was reduced to 10 men when goalkeeper Van Chuan was sent off in the 78th minute of the match.



Australia entered the semifinals after defeating Turkmenistan 1-0. The AFC U-23 Asian Cup is a biennial continental football championship organized by the Asian Football Confederation for the men’s under-23 national teams from the Asian countries.

