JEDDAH — In a move aimed at facilitating travel procedures to Saudi Arabia for football enthusiasts attending the FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in cooperation with the Ministry of Sports, has introduced the electronic visa issuance feature.



The tournament is set to take place over 10 days from Dec. 12 to 22, featuring intense competitions among clubs including Manchester City (UK), Flamengo (Brazil), Al-Ittihad (Saudi Arabia), Al-Ahly (Egypt), Auckland City (New Zealand), Club León (Mexico), and Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan), all vying for the FIFA Club World Cup title.



This exclusive feature, available solely for FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023 ticket holders, provides electronic entry visas to the Kingdom for the event.



It complements other options and facilities offered to citizens of various countries, allowing them to visit the Kingdom with electronic visit visas or upon arrival.



The FIFA Club World Cup will witness fierce clashes between champion clubs from continental federations, marking the first time the Kingdom hosts this tournament. All matches will be held at two stadiums in the city of Jeddah.



Ticket holders for the FIFA Club World Cup 2023 can apply for the electronic visa to attend the tournament through the official website: visa.mofa.gov.sa.

