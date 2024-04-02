RIYADH — Al Hilal has announced that their forward, Aleksandar Mitrovic, will be absent from the field for six weeks following a hamstring injury incurred during the team's 4-3 victory over Al Shabab in the Roshn Saudi League match this past Saturday.



The Serbian striker, who scored twice in the match before his injury, bringing his league goal count to an impressive 22 from 22 games, had to leave the pitch in the first half after experiencing a sharp pain. This incident casts a shadow over Al Hilal's ongoing campaign, where they currently hold a 12-point lead at the top of the league standings.



A statement from Al Hilal on Monday evening confirmed the extent of Mitrovic's injury: “After undergoing medical examinations, Aleksandar Mitrovic has been diagnosed with a hamstring muscle injury. He will now start a treatment and rehabilitation programme that is expected to last for six weeks.”



Al Hilal's manager, Jorge Jesus, expressed concern over Mitrovic's injury in a post-match press conference, referring to it as "heavy" and highlighting the challenge of finding an equivalent substitute for such a key player. Jesus also touched on the rigorous demands placed on top-tier teams competing across various tournaments and how Mitrovic's recent national duty and extensive travel might have contributed to the risk of injury.



Mitrovic's absence will undoubtedly be felt by Al Hilal as they continue to compete on multiple fronts, including their pursuit of the league title and progress in two semi-final competitions.

