RIYADH — In a riveting Round of 16 second leg at Al Awwal Park on Wednesday, Al Nassr secured their spot in the AFC Champions League 2023/24 quarter-finals with a 2-0 victory over Al Fayha.



The win sets up a highly anticipated clash with the United Arab Emirates' Al Ain FC for a place in the semi-final.



From the outset, Al Nassr dominated, applying relentless pressure on Al Fayha’s defense. Their efforts bore fruit 16 minutes into the game when Abdullah Al Khaibari’s precise cross found Otavio, whose header slipped through the legs of Vladimir Stojkovic, granting Al Nassr the lead.



The home team continued to press, with goalscorer Otavio nearly extending their advantage. A notable moment came when Cristiano Ronaldo, making a darting run, was brought down in the box, though appeals for a penalty were dismissed.



Ronaldo's presence was felt throughout the match. He narrowly missed scoring with a header that struck the post. Shortly after the break, Ronaldo found the net by rounding the goalkeeper, but his effort was disallowed for offside.



Despite fewer opportunities in the second half, Al Nassr maintained control. Sadio Mane tried to make his mark on the game, but his efforts fell short. It was Ronaldo who sealed the deal in the 86th minute, capitalizing on a defensive error by Stojkovic to score his eighth goal in as many games, confirming Al Nassr's progression to the next round.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).