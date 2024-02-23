With the 32nd edition of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships underway, the Tournament Organising Committee, along with the dedicated security team, has evaluated the security preparations to ensure a seamless and successful event.

The 2024 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships men’s tournament is preceded by the 24th edition of the annual WTA event – recently awarded WTA 1000 status - which will continue to take place one week before the ATP event.

The women’s tournament will run until 24, before the 32nd staging of the ATP Tour 500 tournament from February 26 to March 2.

The Organising Committee, headed by its chairman Ramesh Cidambi, Chief Operating Officer, Dubai Duty Free, is working in tandem with the event’s security team, consisting of key stakeholders such as the Civil Defence Administration, General Investigations Administration, General Traffic Administration, Security of Entities and Facilities Administration, and the Emergencies division.

The team recently convened a meeting, graced by the presence of Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Acting Chairman of the security team, to take stock of the preparations and assess the plans to ensure the safety and security of all participants and spectators. During the meeting, the tireless efforts of the team members were acknowledged and appreciated.

The gathering also highlighted the importance of collaborative spirit and commitment from all involved, which is instrumental in shaping an event that not only upholds Dubai’s global stature but also promises to attract players and audiences from across the world.

Salah Tahlak, Joint COO of Dubai Duty Free and Tournament Director of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, praised the security team, emphasising its crucial role in ensuring the championship’s success.

He highlighted the event’s significance in showcasing Dubai’s international appeal and expressed confidence in its ability to attract top-tier players, further enhancing the city’s global reputation.

Zayed Al Shabli, the tournament's Security Director and Senior Vice President for Loss Prevention & Corporate Security, Dubai Duty Free, also applauded the role and efforts of the team that worked tirelessly shoulder to shoulder to ensure the success of the security plan, guaranteeing the safety of players and fans from all countries, in accordance with Dubai’s reputation as a leading global platform for hosting tournaments.

Representing the Emergencies division, Brig. Nabil Mohammed Abdallah commended the efforts of the team from all participating entities, particularly those who worked diligently behind the scenes for two weeks. He noted that the team’s collective dedication has ensured the security and safety of the attendees and highlighted the meticulous planning and execution that have contributed to the ongoing success of the event.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).