Team India captain Rohit Sharma has reportedly been issued challans (invoice) for rash driving on the Mumbai-Pune expressway, a six-lane highway in Maharashtra. As per a report published by Pune Mirror, sources within the traffic department have revealed that the cricketer received three traffic challans for overspeeding.

The news surfaced ahead of India’s fourth World Cup 2023 fixture against Bangladesh in Pune on Thursday, Oct 19. As per traffic authorities, the 36-year-old was driving at high speeds, exceeding 200 km/h and often reaching 215 km/h, the report said.

The report also cited a source from the Traffic Department sharing concern about Rohit Sharma driving at such high speed during the World Cup, suggesting that the opener should have been travelling in the team bus along with a police escort.

Fans on social media were also concerned for their captain’s safety. Earlier, Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant had suffered severe injuries after a horrifying car accident in December 2022. The seriousness of injuries has still kept Pant away from competitive cricket.

Coming back to the Indian cricket team’s on-field developments, the Rohit Sharma-led side has kicked off their World Cup 2023 campaign on a promising note, having remained unbeaten in their first three matches. India currently claims the second spot in the World Cup standings with six points.

India will be up against Bangladesh today. The World Cup fixture between India and Bangladesh is scheduled to be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

