Riyadh -- The Riyadh Season, in its fourth edition, has announced the hosting and sponsorship of the final match of the Egypt Cup between Al-Ahly and Zamalek clubs.

Scheduled to take place on March 8th, the match will witness several accompanying events and activities at Al-Awwal Park Stadium in Riyadh.

Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) President Yasser Al-Misehal said that the attraction of major sporting events like the Egypt Cup and its sponsorship by the Riyadh Season represents an exceptional opportunity.

“It reflects fruitful cooperation and constructive harmony among all sectors of the Kingdom, ensuring the achievement of objectives in hosting and organizing significant sports events in the Kingdom,” said Al-Misehal. It aims to highlight the scale of development and diversity across all fields, positioning the Kingdom as a premier global sports destination, he noted.

Meanwhile, Egyptian Football Association (EFA) President Gamal Allam emphasized that this step comes in support of strengthening the ties between the Kingdom and Egypt. He added that it comes in response to the demand of the Egyptian expatriate community in the Kingdom in addition to the participation of the Saudi spectators in this football event.

Hosting the Egypt Cup final match in partnership with the SAFF is among the sporting events hosted by the Riyadh Season, in addition to many sporting, artistic and entertainment events that give its visitors unprecedented diversity.