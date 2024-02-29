Riyadh: The International Sub-14 LaLiga FC Futures Tournament will kick off on Friday at the Mahd Sports Academy in Riyadh.



LaLiga FC Futures, held for the first time in Saudi Arabia, will have new features compared to previous tournaments organized by the Spanish La Liga. Especially noteworthy is that the players who are part of the teams will, for the first time, engage in the 11-a-side football modality for three days.



The tournament will feature 12 clubs: 8 LaLiga EA Sports teams, as well as AS Roma (Italy), Benfica (Portugal), Olympique de Marseille (France) and Mahd Academy (Saudi Arabia). They will be divided into three groups: Mahd Academy, FC Barcelona, AS Roma and Cádiz CF (Group A); Atlético de Madrid, Olympique de Marseille, Sevilla FC and Villarreal CF (Group B); and Real Betis, Valencia CF, Benfica and CA Osasuna (Group C).