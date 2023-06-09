Now that the dust has settled on Lionel Messi's new home, the football superstar revealed that his decision was not driven by money, following his move to Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami.

The Argentine, who will turn 36 this month, had announced on Wednesday that he will join Inter Miami, which is co-owned by former England captain David Beckham.

There was much speculation about Messi's next destination after he had played his last game for French Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint Germain. A number of clubs were courting the World Cup winner with heavy interest from Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal and a possible fairytale return to his boyhood club FC Barcelona. In fact, it was reported that a strong offer was on the table from Al Hilal.

It was also reported that there had been interest from clubs in Europe.

But Messi opted to ply his trade in the United States.

And the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner revealed that he wasn't swayed by the money and his decision was based on spending more time with his wife and kids.

“If it had been a question of money, I would have gone to Arabia or elsewhere where they offered me a lot of money,” Messi was quoted as saying.

"After winning the World Cup and not being able to go to Barca, it's time to go to MLS to live football in a different way and enjoy my day to day life more.

"Obviously with the same responsibility and desire to win, and to do things well, but with more calm," he added.

Messi's most famous footballing foe Cristiano Ronaldo plays for Saudi club Al Nassr, while French star Karim Benzema put pen to paper to a deal with another Saudi club current champions Al Ittihad.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).