Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said winning the European Cup for a record-extending 15th time on Saturday had been much harder than expected for the Spanish champions.

Real needed two late goals to beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 at Wembley after the German side had dominated the first half.

"I never get used to it, because it was difficult, very difficult, more than expected. In the second half we were better, more balanced, fewer losses... This is a dream that continues," Ancelotti told Spanish TV station Movistar Plus+.

"In the first half we were a bit lazy, we had losses and they played what they wanted," the Italian added.

"After the first half we had, we didn't even deserve to go the changing room with a level score... but this is football and we're very, very happy," said Real defender Dani Carvajal, who scored the first goal.

Real's England midfielder Jude Bellingham described it as the best night of his life.

"I have always dreamed of playing in these games," Bellingham said.

"You go through life and there are so many people who say you cannot do things. I was alright until saw my mum and dad's face.

"My little brother is there and I'm trying to be a role model for him. I cannot put it into words. The best night of my life."

For Dortmund, it was another Champions League final loss at Wembley, which also hosted their 2013 defeat by Bayern Munich.

Dortmund defender Mats Hummels said his team had played with courage but lost to more ruthless opponents.

"They have been doing it for what feels 100 years like that," Hummels said.

Dortmund coach Edin Terzic said his side had lacked killer instinct.

"We could not be rewarded for our chances. But they were ice cold and they are deserved champions," he said.

