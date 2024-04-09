Rain forced organisers to postpone the start of the third day of the Monte Carlo Masters 1000 on Tuesday and is likely to cause major disruption to the schedule.

Matches were due to begin at 11.00am local time (0900 GMT) with 2014 winner Stan Wawrinka, now ranked 79 in the world, taking on world no.11 Alex de Minaur on the main Rainier III court.

The start was initially pushed back by half an hour but the persistent rain makes a longer postponement more likely.

If the rain prevails, this third day is set to see world No.1 Novak Djokovic on court against 41st-ranked Russian Roman Safiullin.