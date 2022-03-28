QatarEnergy has joined Fifa as an Official Partner of the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022, which will be held in Qatar between November 21 and December 18, 2022.

This partnership is the second by QatarEnergy since teaming with Fifa last November as an Official Partner for the Fifa Arab Cup Qatar 2021

Commenting on this occasion, Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, said: “QatarEnergy is pleased to partner with Fifa again, this time in support of the iconic Fifa World Cup, which will be held in Qatar and the Middle East for the first time ever. This partnership is a reflection of QatarEnergy’s continued support of the sports, and of football in particular as the central attraction of the sporting world. We look forward to a very successful competition and to being part of the effort to welcome the world to Qatar.”

Fifa President Gianni Infantino said: “QatarEnergy is joining Fifa in this important Fifa World Cup year, and we are delighted to welcome them, as they share our excitement and enthusiasm for this first Fifa World Cup organized in the Arab world. This year’s tournament will expand football’s reach and shine a light on the region, bringing different cultures from across the globe together in Qatar to enjoy the best football in the world in stunning state-of-the-art venues.”

The Fifa World Cup will be held across eight state-of-the-art stadiums, which are spread out across Qatar.

