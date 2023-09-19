Doha, Qatar: After playing two friendly matches, Asian champions Qatar are flexing their muscles for the Jordan International Quad Championship to be played in Amman next month.

Hosts Jordan, Arabian Gulf Cup champions Iraq and Iran are other teams taking part in the competition that will consist of two Match Days.

Carlos Queiroz’s Qatar will meet Iraq on October 13 with Jordan taking on Iran the same day. The last day of the tournament on October 17 will see the final and a play-off game between the losing sides.

All matches of the tournament will be played at Amman International Stadium.

The forthcoming competition is part of Qatar’s preparation for the joint 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and the AFC Asian Cup 2027 in which they will begin their campaign in November.

Earlier this month, Qatar also hosted Kenya and Russia for friendly games with Sanchez recalling all senior players in his 26-man squad after snubbing them for Gold Cup this summer.

