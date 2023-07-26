The Qatar Research, Development and Innovation (QRDI) Council’s flagship programme, Qatar Open Innovation (QOI), recently announced its Innovation Opportunities in collaboration with Aspire Academy.

Through Innovation Opportunities, QRDI Council has partnered with Aspire Academy, the leading sports institution for youth athlete development worldwide.

Haya Al-Ghanim, RDI programme director at QRDI Council, commented: “Embracing the QOI Programme, we forge innovative alliances with our esteemed local partners in Qatar, kindling opportunities that align with the national aspirations of QRDI 2030. Our collaboration with Aspire Academy reverently centres on championing the holistic well-being of athletes.”

She commented on the three challenges from Aspire Academy, “Aspire Academy is presenting exciting innovation challenges this year, focusing on the well-being of athletes. The challenges include monitoring stress or emotional status, measuring dietary intake in self-service buffets, and implementing discrete sleep tracker devices for sports professionals. These opportunities provide startups and innovators a platform to address pressing challenges and collaborate with leading organisations. We encourage interested parties to visit the QRDI Portal to learn more and submit their proposals before the August 18 deadline.”

Aspire Academy is presenting exciting innovation challenges this year. The three challenges from Aspire Academy are as follows:

The first challenge is “Monitoring stress or emotional status of professional athletes.”Aspire Academy invites proposals from startups, SMEs, and corporates for technologies that can monitor proxy measurements of stress and/or emotional status in professional athletes. Aspire Academy is looking for easy-to-use devices or wearables with software support to enable continuous monitoring of the physical status of athletes 24/7. The deadline to submit a proposal is open until August 18, 2023.

The second challenge is “Dietary intake measurement and assessment technologies for dining in self-service buffets.” Aspire Academy invites proposals from startups, SMEs, and corporates for technologies that can objectively measure and assess athletes’ dietary intake. Aspire Academy is looking for innovative technologies that could measure and assess the macronutrient and energy profile of the food eaten by the athletes in the Aspire Academy´s buffet. The deadline to submit a proposal is open until August 18, 2023.

The third challenge is “Discrete, Accurate Sleep Tracker Devices for Sports Professionals.” Aspire Academy invites proposals from startups, SMEs, and corporates for technologies that can support the implementation of a discrete, unnoticeable wearable sleep monitoring device for professional athletes. Aspire Academy is looking for easy-to-use, minimally invasive devices with software support to enable fast, accurate, and objective assessment of the person’s (night) rest periods throughout the day. The deadline to submit a proposal is open until August 18, 2023.

The Qatar Open Innovation programme has been the primary platform for startups and innovators to showcase their products and solutions that address the nation’s most pressing challenges in the five national priority areas of energy, health, resource sustainability, society, and digital technology, as outlined in the QRDI Strategy 2030, by identifying opportunities for innovation collaborations to drive economic prosperity. Future QOI calls will also meet the innovation needs of government entities.

The QOI programme has launched 21 innovation calls in collaboration with various partners in Qatar, including Sidra, Ooredoo, Hassad Food, Kahramaa, Milaha, the Ministry of Environment and climate change, and the Ministry of Municipality.

