Qatar Motorsports Academy’s drivers excelled in the sixth round of the Rotax Challenge held in Bahrain, with Saif Al Obaidli emerging champion in the Micro category. In the Junior category, Tamim Hassiba secured the third position, while Khaled Al Muftah finished fifth, Taha Hassiba took ninth spot in the Senior category. The Qatari team will next participate in the upcoming Rotax Challenge events at Yas Marina Circuit in the UAE .