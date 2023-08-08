PSG Academy’s 2023-2024 season will commence on August 27 running through December 16, 2023, it has been announced.

With over 12 locations (Education City, Duhail, The Pearl, Al Bidda, Al Khor, Al Wakrah, Barwa City, Al Sadd, West Bay, and Al Waab) PSG Academy is listed as one of the most prestigious multisport academies in Qatar, managed by a team of expert coaches and former professionals.

The combination of world class facilities results in an athletic setting unmatched by any other local sports academy.

In addition to Football, Handball and Futsal, PSG Academy is introducing a new fitness program in partnership with Alter Ego, a cross functional gym specializing in high intensity interval training.

The program will be available to players 12 years and over, providing them with the right platform to maximize their potential and achieve their athletic goals.

Through the season, PSG Academy coaches leverage their professional expertise to ensure that each member has the necessary tools for optimal development. The methodology focuses on creating a holistic training environment that includes positive decision making, accountability and commitment to excellence.

“Our goal is to create an environment where every member can recognize the importance of team atmosphere through sport and develop lasting relationships with their teammates and coaches,” said Didier Domi, Former Paris Saint-Germain Player.

Following the end of every term and camp, coaches review their players’ progress, providing them with a report detailing their progress and areas to focus on to prepare for the upcoming cycle.

Enrollment for the 2023-2024 season is now open. Registration details for the 2023-2024 season: website: psgacademy.qa; registration link: https://register.psgacademy.qa/login.php

