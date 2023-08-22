Riyadh: The General Assembly of the Arab Esports Federation has re-elected Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan as the President of the Federation for a second term.



The re-election came during the General Assembly meeting held concurrently with the Kingdom's hosting of the Afro-Arab Esports League from August 18 to 20.



While the assembly has renewed its trust in Prince Faisal as the President of the Federation, it also elected Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan as the First Vice President, and Hussain AlKooheji, Sherif Abdel Baqi, and Maher Sarouli as Vice Presidents.



The President of the Arab Esports Federation, said, "Through this meeting, our objective is to advance our Arab nations to a prominent position within the Esports sector, showcasing professionalism that serves as a global benchmark. We aspire for Arab players to excel on the international Esports stage."



Prince Faisal added that the aim is to empower passionate individuals in the Arab world who are interested in Esports and to create a sector that aligns with their aspirations.



Additionally, he emphasized that the Arab nations possess all the qualifications to lead the global Esports sector, with talented players, leadership engagement, and the dedicated work of a select group of officials who consistently strive to achieve objectives and turn dreams into reality.