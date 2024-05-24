Al Sadd coach Wesam Rizik said there are no favourites in the high-stakes Amir Cup final as his team face Qatar SC at the Education City Stadium on Friday at 7pm.

Sadd, who reclaimed the Qatar Stars League title last month, are aiming for their record-extending 19th Amir Cup crown. On the other hand, surprise finalists Qatar SC are playing their first final of the prestigious tournament in 20 years.

Rizik was confident about his team’s chances in the final, which he predicted to be balanced and fiercely competitive. “I am delighted we are playing in the final. We have great motivation to win the title and I am hopeful the team will display a winning performance. We faced toughest sides Al Wakrah and Al Duhail on our way to the final. We took one match at a time and succeeded through our teamwork and having the likes of Akram Afif and Baghdad Bounedjah in our ranks. We have now just one obstacle left and we will enter this match with full focus on each and every detail,” the Sadd coach said.

Rizik praised Qatar SC’s journey to the final, noting: “It’s not a surprise for me to see Qatar SC in the final. They deserve to be here as they are ambitious and play with a fighting spirit. There are no favourites and both the teams will have equal chances when the final kicks off.”

Despite being labeled as heavy favourites, Rizik remained focused on his team’s objective: “We have given our best to prepare for the final and our target is to win the trophy. I hope we will lift the trophy in the end to complete a double in the season.”

Al Sadd captain Hassan Al Haydos echoes the coach’s sentiments, affirming the team’s readiness and determination. “What is certain is that we are completely ready,” said Al Haydos, who retired from national duty after leading Qatar to a second successive Asian Cup title in February this year.

“Our coach Wesam Rizik has prepared us like we prepare before any other big match. We are determined to lay our hands on the trophy tomorrow. I have featured in many finals but every title clash is different having its own circumstances. Tomorrow’s final will also be different and tough because Qatar SC have been outstanding in the Amir Cup,” he added.

Meanwhile, Qatar SC Coach Youssef Al Noubi said his team was determined to win their second Amir Cup title, and first since the club beat Al Arabi in the 1975–76 final.

“We are ready to face Al Sadd. The final will be difficult for both teams. Playing the Amir Cup final is an indescribable feeling. We have reached the final stage of the tournament thanks to the efforts of the players. Even though we were not favorites to the title, against our rival in the previous rounds, especially against Al Rayyan and Al Gharafa, we succeeded in beating them,” he said.

Reflecting on the journey to the final, Al Noubi underscored the unpredictability and hard work that have propelled Qatar SC to this stage. “We will compete with Al Sadd to win the title even though it is one of the strongest clubs and a champion team. We will do everything to achieve our ambition. We will play the final with the same mentality with which we played our three matches in the tournament, and we will fight tomorrow until the last minute in order to achieve victory,” the Qatar SC coach added.

Qatar SC forward Sebastian Soria too exuded confidence in his team’s abilities. “We are very proud to be in the Amir Cup final, which will be difficult. But we are confident in our ability to win the title. We faced Al Rayyan and Al Gharafa and succeeded in defeating them, and I am confident that we are capable of defeating Al Sadd. We have to enjoy the match because it is the most important match of the season and I hope to win the title,” Soria said.

