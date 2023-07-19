Social media
FOOTBALL

Neymar back training with PSG but Nuno Mendes injured

Brazilian striker Neymar has returned to training with Paris Saint-Germain but Portugal left-back Nuno Mendes has ruptured a tendon in his right hamstring, the French champions said on Tuesday.
Mendes, 21, suffered a thigh injury in May and picked up a further problem with his hamstring during the summer but not during training, PSG said, adding he “will remain in treatment for the next few weeks”.
Neymar, 31, who underwent surgery on his right ankle in early March, returns to the squad.
“After participating in individual training on the pitch last week, Neymar is expected to partially participate in collective training this week,” PSG said.
After physical and medical tests, the players all joined the PSG Campus in Poissy, in the western suburbs of Paris, for group training yesterday.
Italian midfielder Cher Ndour, crowned European U19 champion on Sunday, is resting, while French 2018 World Cup winner Presnel Kimpembe continues his recovery from an Achilles tendon injury and is expected back in early August.
