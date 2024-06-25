Social media
Home page>LIFE>Sports>Mbappe doing better ever...
FOOTBALL

Mbappe doing better every day, says Deschamps

Agence France-Presse (AFP)/AFP
Agence France-Presse (AFP)/AFP
Agence France-Presse (AFP)/AFP

Mbappe did not play any part in last Friday’s 0-0 draw with the Netherlands in Leipzig after suffering the broken nose late in his team’s opening

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
June 25, 2024
RELATED TOPICS
FRANCEFOOTBALL
PHOTO
France coach Didier Deschamps on Monday revealed Kylian Mbappe was getting “better every day” but did not confirm if his captain would start today’s last Euro 2024 group game against Poland.
“He is doing better every day. He is doing better today than on Monday and the day before that. That is obvious because he has been training,” Deschamps told reporters in Dortmund, where France and Poland will meet in the Group D finale.
“The bruising has come down and he is getting used to the mask. He is as eager to play tomorrow as he was eager to play against the Netherlands.”
Mbappe did not play any part in last Friday’s 0-0 draw with the Netherlands in Leipzig after suffering the broken nose late in his team’s opening 1-0 win over Austria in Duesseldorf a week ago.
He did not undergo an operation on the injury but will need to wear the protective mask when he returns to the side.
Deschamps added: “He does not find that the mask limits him but it does restrict his vision a little. He needs to get used to it, even though the technology nowadays allows these masks to be as thin as possible.”
France come into the game in second place in the group and with their place in the last 16 in little doubt.
However, the 2022 World Cup runners-up need to better the Netherlands’ result at the same time against Austria – or at least win by a wider margin – in order to take top spot.
They are keen to get their superstar forward back on the pitch given their only goal so far in two matches was an own goal.
“We all know how good a finisher Kylian is,” said N’Golo Kante, alongside his coach at Monday’s press conference.
“It is a massive plus for us to have Kylian. I had sort of forgotten he was wearing a mask.
“He helped us win our training game today. He looked dangerous and was decisive.
“He feels good and I hope that will be the case during the match.”
Lewandowski not yet ready to retire from Poland team
Poland star Robert Lewandowski indicated on Monday he will continue his international career beyond the team’s last game at Euro 2024 against France.
The Barcelona forward is Poland’s all-time record goal-scorer but will turn 36 in August, and will be almost 38 at the next World Cup in North America in 2026.
However, he appears determined to play on and not bow out after a disappointing tournament in Germany in which Poland were the first team to be eliminated following defeats in their opening two matches.
“Tomorrow is not my last game,” Lewandowski told reporters on the eve of today’s match in Dortmund, after saying that an emerging generation of young players had given him “extra energy”.
“I will be 36 soon. I still have that fire inside of me and nobody outside can affect my decision. It will just be me and my family,” said the striker who made his name at Borussia Dortmund a decade ago.
“One day I will wake up and maybe think it is time to retire but today I feel this team has a future,” Lewandowski said.
“I know things have not worked out before and during this tournament but we were in the group of death.
“It has not been easy but that doesn’t mean we can’t come back much stronger in the future.”
Lewandowski, who has won more than 150 caps, is playing at his fourth European Championship and has also appeared at two World Cups.
He missed Poland’s opening game at this year’s Euros after suffering a thigh injury in a friendly against Turkey a week before the tournament began.
Absent from the 2-1 loss against the Netherlands, he only appeared as a substitute in their next match, a 3-1 defeat by Austria.
“I wanted to be fully fit so it was tough being unable to help the team on the pitch,” he said before declaring himself ready to start against the 2022 World Cup runners-up.
“I am ready to play from the beginning. I think I can cope with playing 90 minutes.”
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.
© ZAWYA 2024

DISCOVER MORE

TENNIS

Murray uncertain for Wimbledon, Olympics

Murray uncertain for Wimbledon, Olympics
Murray uncertain for Wimbledon, Olympics
CRICKET

Starc returns as Australia bowl against India in T20 World Cup

Starc returns as Australia bowl against India in T20 World Cup
Starc returns as Australia bowl against India in T20 World Cup
CRICKET

Gill to lead India in T20 tour of Zimbabwe

Gill to lead India in T20 tour of Zimbabwe
Gill to lead India in T20 tour of Zimbabwe
SPORTS

Mohammed bin Rashid issues decree on Dubai Camel Racing Club

Mohammed bin Rashid issues decree on Dubai Camel Racing Club
Mohammed bin Rashid issues decree on Dubai Camel Racing Club
FOOTBALL

UAE FA to support First Division football clubs

UAE FA to support First Division football clubs
UAE FA to support First Division football clubs
CRICKET

Afghan fans aglow after historic Australia T20 World Cup win

Afghan fans aglow after historic Australia T20 World Cup win
Afghan fans aglow after historic Australia T20 World Cup win
OLYMPICS

Qatar Olympic Committee celebrates International Olympic Day

Qatar Olympic Committee celebrates International Olympic Day
Qatar Olympic Committee celebrates International Olympic Day
FOOTBALL

Familiar heartbreak for Scotland after another early Euro exit

Familiar heartbreak for Scotland after another early Euro exit
Familiar heartbreak for Scotland after another early Euro exit

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

Middle East sovereign wealth funds spent $2.3bln in China in 2023

2.

UAE Central Bank revises inflation forecast downwards for 2024

3.

GCC growth forecast revised to 2.2% over oil output cuts

4.

Qatari Diar, Organi Group sign deal for 3 real estate projects in Egypt

5.

Japan’s Itochu, Emirates Steel Arkan begin feasibility study on new UAE plant - Report

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Kante sparkles again but France lose shine without Mbappe magic

2

Mbappe injury leaves France to prepare Plan B at Euro 2024

3

France's leading goalscorer Giroud to retire after Euro 2024

4

Departing Mbappe backs good friend Dembele to become Ligue 1's best

5

Mbappe's best not enough as PSG exit Champions League

LEADERSHIP TALKS

EQUITIES

INTERVIEW: Abu Dhabi Global Market CEO expects thriving capital markets ecosystem as AUMs exceed 200%

INTERVIEW: Abu Dhabi Global Market CEO expects thriving capital markets ecosystem as AUMs exceed 200%
INTERVIEW: Abu Dhabi Global Market CEO expects thriving capital markets ecosystem as AUMs exceed 200%

LATEST VIDEO

ACQUISITION

VIDEO: UAE renewables giant Masdar to acquire Greece’s Terna Energy

VIDEO: UAE renewables giant Masdar to acquire Greece’s Terna Energy
VIDEO: UAE renewables giant Masdar to acquire Greece’s Terna Energy

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

DIVIDEND

ADNOC Drilling confirms new dividend policy with minimum 10% annual growth

ADNOC Drilling confirms new dividend policy with minimum 10% annual growth
ADNOC Drilling confirms new dividend policy with minimum 10% annual growth
OIL AND GAS

Saudi’s Chemanol secures 20-year methanol deal with Aramco, TotalEnergies unit

ACQUISITION

Mubadala to take controlling stake in Turkey’s Giter after $250mln funding

CONSTRUCTION

Drake & Scull board resigns ahead of general assembly

LATEST NEWS
1

Indian rupee nearly flat as oil companies' dollar bids counter gains in Asia FX

2

Young Kenyan tax protesters plan nationwide demonstrations

3

Cryptoverse: Trump drubs Biden in meme coins

4

India's markets regulator to tighten stock derivative, financial influencer rules on Thursday

5

KKR seeks $20bln for new North America buyout fund

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds