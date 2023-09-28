Riyadh: One hundred twenty-seven male and female athletes are gearing up to represent the Kingdom in the 2023 World Combat Games, which will be held October 20-30 in Riyadh.



The Saudi capital will host the competitions in King Saud University Arena, where Saudi athletes hope to win medals with medals from this global sporting event.



The Saudi teams comprise 87 male athletes, 40 female athletes, and 56 technical and administrative staff. They will compete in 12 sports, namely Aikido, Boxing, Fencing, Judo, Jiu-Jitsu, Karate, Kickboxing, Muay Thai, Sambo, Taekwondo, Wrestling, and Wushu.



The Saudi teams have been gearing up for this major event as they carry high aspirations to add to the record of Saudi sporting achievements and satisfy the fans, especially with the games taking place in their nation.