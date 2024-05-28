Rafael Nadal on Monday virtually ruled himself out of a final appearance at Wimbledon this year, saying it will not be "smart" to do so before the Olympics.

"I can't confirm anything, but I don't think it's smart after everything my body has been through," said Nadal after being knocked out of the French Open by Alexander Zverev in the first round.

"It will be difficult playing on grass considering that right after Wimbledon are the Olympic Games."

Nadal has twice been a Wimbledon champion, winning the title in 2008 and 2010 but also enduring some of his toughest moments at the All England Club.

He last played the tournament in 2022 when he was forced to withdraw before his semi-final against Nick Kyrgios with an abdomen strain.