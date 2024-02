Marseille announced on Tuesday the departure of Italian coach Gennaro Gattuso after a six-match winless run in Ligue 1, ending the former World Cup winner's five-month spell at the club.

"Olympique Marseille announces the end of its collaboration with Gennaro Gattuso," the club wrote in a brief statement.

He is expected to be replaced by Jean-Louis Gasset, the Frenchman who was sacked as Ivory Coast coach during this year's Africa Cup of Nations.