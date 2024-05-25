RIYADH — Roberto Mancini, the head coach of the Saudi national football team, has unveiled the squad for the fifth and sixth rounds of the second phase of the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup and the 2027 Asian Cup.



The Saudi team's training camp will kick off next week in Riyadh, featuring a roster of 31 players: Mohammed Alabsi, Mohammed Alyami, Raghed Najjar, Ahmed Alkassar, Mohammed Alowais, Saud Abdulhamid, Hassan Altambakti, Ali Lajami, Awn Alsali, Ali Albulayhi, Hassan Kadish, Muteb Alharbi, Sultan Alghannam, Rayan Hamed, Mohammed Kanno, Musab Aljuwayr, Abdullah Alkhaibari, Mukhtar Ali, Mohammed Alburayk, Marwan Alsahafi, Aiman Yahya, Sami Alnaji, Salem Aldawsari, Abbas Alhassan, Faisal Alghamdi, Nasser Aldawsari, Feras Albrikan, Abdullah Alhamddan, Abdullah Radif, Ahmed Alghamdi, and Abdulrahman Ghareeb.



The Green Falcons will first travel to Islamabad to face Pakistan at Jinnah Stadium on June 6. Following this, they will host the Jordanian national team at Al-Awwal Park Stadium in Riyadh on June 11. These matches represent the fifth and sixth rounds of the second phase of the qualifiers.



Saudi Arabia, currently leading Group 7 of the second round of the Asian qualifiers, holds 10 points after securing three wins and one draw against the teams of Tajikistan, Jordan and Pakistan in the previous rounds.

