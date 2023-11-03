Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has been ruled out for "several weeks" with a hamstring injury, the club announced on Friday, adding to manager Erik ten Hag's woes.

After missing three matches, the 31-year-old captained Erik ten Hag's side on his return against Newcastle in the League Cup on Wednesday.

Casemiro was replaced at half-time of the 3-0 defeat and United have now confirmed he will miss a key run of fixtures.

The club said in a statement: "Casemiro will be out for several weeks due to a hamstring injury suffered during our Carabao (League) Cup defeat to Newcastle United on Wednesday.

"The Brazilian midfielder was withdrawn at half-time due to the issue, and subsequent assessment has revealed a strain that will keep him out for a number of weeks."

United are eighth in the Premier League table, with five defeats from their first 10 games and face a challenge to reach the Champions League knockout stages.