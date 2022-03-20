The Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix is shining even brighter as organisers have revealed that it will be meeting all its F1 energy needs through its newly-unveiled solar panels.

Bahrain International Circuit (BIC) yesterday announced the completion of the major project delivering on the kingdom’s 2021 commitment to make the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix green by 2022.

This environmentally-friendly initiative more than covers the energy requirements of the Formula 1 weekend, with excess to spare, and reduces the venue’s carbon footprint, generates significant energy cost savings and supports Bahrain’s commitment to sustainability and the kingdom’s net zero ambitions.

In just seven months, 7,125 solar panels, covering 18,000sqm were installed, the GDN was told.

“The swift completion of the first phase of the Bahrain International Circuit’s solar energy transformation is an important milestone in F1’s target to be carbon neutral by 2030, and in the Bahrain’s Net Zero ambitions,”said BIC’s chief executive Shaikh Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa.

“In the coming months we will continue to progress a number of exciting initiatives focused on further increasing our energy and water efficiency, as well as developing opportunities to expand our solar production.

The new onsite solar production facility will support Formula 1’s plan to have net zero carbon emissions by 2030. Further project phases will see Bahrain International Circuit’s annual energy needs met sustainably and entirely from renewable sources.

The move has been praised by Formula One executives and everyone involved in the sport.

“This is another very important moment in our plans to be net zero carbon as a sport by 2030 and shows again the vision and speed of action our experienced promoter here in Bahrain is delivering,” added Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1.

“It is great that the energy requirements for the whole race weekend will be covered by solar energy and shows what we can do as a sporting community to make a positive contribution to reduce emission and our carbon footprint.”

© Copyright 2020 www.gdnonline.com

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).