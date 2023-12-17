Leon Edwards managed to hang on to his welterweight title on Saturday night, beating Colby Covington by unanimous decision in their main event bout at UFC 296 in Las Vegas.

Edwards took all three cards by the same score, 49-46, to successfully defend the UFC welterweight belt for the second time. He also did so back on March 18, when he defeated Kamaru Usman by majority decision.

Usman was the one who gave up the title to Edwards (22-3-0), losing to him by knockout on Aug. 20, 2022.

Edwards hasn't lost a UFC fight since Dec. 19, 2015. Covington fell to 17-4-0 on Saturday.

Alexandre Pantoja (27-5-0) also refused to give up a belt on Saturday, playing keepaway from Brandon Royval (15-7-0) with a 50-45, 50-45, 49-46 victory by unanimous decision in a flyweight bout.

Shavkat Rakhmonov remained flawless, improving to 18-0-0 by prevailing in a welterweight brawl vs. Stephen Thompson (17-7-1).

In other action Saturday, Paddy Pimblett (21-3-0) topped Tony Ferguson (26-10-0) in lightweight action, and Josh Emmett (19-4-0) bested Bryce Mitchell (16-3-0) in a featherweight fight.