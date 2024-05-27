JEDDAH — Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman will patronize the final match of the King’s Cup at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium in Jeddah at 9:00 pm on Friday, May 31. Al-Hilal will meet their fierce rivals Al-Nassr in the much anticipated final of the King’s Cup, which culminates the 2023-2024 sports season in the Kingdom.



On this occasion, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, minister of sports and chairman of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, extended his sincere thanks and gratitude to the King for his patronage of this sport event that is dear to all sports loving people in the Kingdom. “This patronage embodies the unlimited support from the leadership of our nation for the sports sector, which is proceeding in accordance with the pillars of Saudi Vision 2030, and that empowers the Kingdom’s young men and women, and further enhances the Kingdom’s presence in various fields, most notably the sports field,” he said in a press statement, carried by the Saudi Press Agency.



Prince Abdulaziz said that the generous patronage of King Salman is a tribute to sports and sportsmen, and reflects the great interest that the sports sector enjoys, which contributed to achieving successive leaps during the last phase. It also contributes to make the Kingdom the focus of the world’s attention and a center for sportsmen, as it hosted more than 100 global events since 2018, attended by more than 2.6 million visitors, in addition to continuing to host more than 30 events until the end of 2024.”



The minister congratulated Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr teams on reaching the finals of the precious cup, wishing them success and a distinguished level that reflects further growth and development of football in Saudi Arabia.



Al-Hilal qualified for the final after defeating Al-Ittihad 2-1, while Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr defeated Al-Khaleej 3-1 in the semi-finals. Al-Hilal won the Saudi League title and won it three rounds before the end, while Al-Nassr secured second place. Al-Fayha are the defending champions of the King’s Cup after winning their first title last season. They were eliminated in the quarter-finals by Al-Ittihad.

