Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane is set to return to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to face his former team in an August pre-season friendly, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday.

Spurs' all-time leading goalscorer joined the six-time European champions for £100 million ($126 million) last year and was followed by defender Eric Dier, who made the switch to the German club in January.

The Visit Malta Cup clash will take place on August 10, a week before the start of the Premier League season.

"This mouthwatering curtain-raiser to the new season takes on extra significance, with the club's all-time leading goalscorer, Harry Kane, and long-serving defender Eric Dier having recently joined the Bundesliga champions," Tottenham said in a statement.

England captain Kane has been impressive in Germany this season, scoring 37 goals in 35 appearances across all competitions.

He leads the Bundesliga goalscoring charts with 31 so far for Bayern, who currently sit second, 10 points off league leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

Last time Bayern and Tottenham met was in the 2019/20 Champions League group stage. Spurs were beaten 7-2 at home before Bayern won 3-1 in the reverse fixture.