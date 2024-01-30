PHOTO
Jordan have sent record goal-scorer Hamza Al-Dardour home from the Asian Cup after a public bust-up with coach Hussein Ammouta during their last-16 win over Iraq.
Dardour, who has 35 goals for his country, clashed with Ammouta on the sidelines in the dying minutes of the 3-2 win over Iraq in Doha on Monday.
The 32-year-old was shown a red card by the referee despite being an unused substitute.
Jordan said in a statement that Dardour had "violated the team's instructions".
Video footage showed the forward being restrained by team-mates after the confrontation with Ammouta.
Dardour made two substitute appearances in Jordan's first-round games against Malaysia and Bahrain.
His goal haul includes four in one game against Palestine at the 2015 Asian Cup.
Jordan face Tajikistan in the quarter-finals.