Japan made five changes from their team that beat Germany in their World Cup opener as they face Costa Rica on Sunday.

Attackers Ritsu Doan, who came on and scored against Germany, Yuki Soma and Ayase Ueda come into the starting line-up as Japan look to take a big step towards the knockout round.

Right-back Miki Yamane replaces the injured Hiroki Sakai, while fit-again midfielder Hidemasa Morita comes in for Ao Tanaka.

Costa Rica make only two changes to the team that started the campaign with a 7-0 drubbing at the hands of Spain in Group E.

Teenage winger Jewison Bennette and defender Carlos Martinez drop to the bench, with Gerson Torres and Kendall Waston replacing them.

Starting line-ups:

Japan (4-2-3-1)

Shuichi Gonda; Miki Yamane, Kou Itakura, Maya Yoshida (capt), Yuto Nagatomo; Wataru Endo, Hidemasa Morita; Ritsu Doan, Daichi Kamada, Yuki Soma; Ayase Ueda

Coach: Hajime Moriyasu

Costa Rica (5-3-2)

Keylor Navas; Keysher Fuller, Oscar Duarte, Francisco Calvo, Bryan Oviedo, Kendall Waston; Celso Borges, Yeltsin Tejeda, Gerson Torres; Anthony Contreras, Joel Campbell

Coach: Luis Fernando Suarez (COL)

Referee: Michael Oliver (ENG)