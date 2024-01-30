Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu said criticism of his team at the Asian Cup was "a sign of respect" as they prepare to face Bahrain in the last 16 on Wednesday.

Japan have struggled to live up to their billing as pre-tournament favourites in Qatar and went through as Group D runners-up after a shock defeat to Iraq.

Moriyasu's side beat Germany and Spain at the 2022 World Cup and went into the Asian Cup on the back of a run of nine straight wins in which they scored 39 goals.

The coach said he was glad they were being held to high standards as they gear up to face a Bahrain side that topped Group E ahead of South Korea.

The winner will face Iran or Syria in the quarter-finals.

"It feels like a sign of respect when people say we have been struggling because they expect us to play well, so I'm happy to hear that," said Moriyasu.

"All of the teams at the Asian Cup have a lot of quality and we have had difficult games because they are getting better."

Japan conceded at least one goal in all three of their group games, with inexperienced goalkeeper Zion Suzuki at fault on more than one occasion.

Moriyasu said Japan would learn from their defensive mistakes but would have "no sense of uneasiness" as they begin the knockout stage.

"Bahrain are a good team and we will need to be careful," he said.

"It will be difficult but we are confident in what we can do and we will prove that on the pitch."

Bahrain lost their opening game, to South Korea, but qualified from their group in first place after beating Malaysia and Jordan.

Coach Juan Antonio Pizzi said Japan being labelled favourites "could play into our hands" and vowed to exploit their weaknesses.

"It will be a very tough match but I have full confidence in my players and we are very optimistic that we can win," said Pizzi, who lifted the Copa America with Chile in 2016.

"Of course optimism and enthusiasm will help us compete and help us play every game as if it is a final."