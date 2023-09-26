JEDDAH — Saudi Arabian Pro League champions Al-Ittihad announced the absence of French striker Karim Benzema due to injury on Monday.



The club said in a statement on Monday: “Player Karim Benzema has suffered an injury to his right thigh muscle and will require a seven-day treatment and rehabilitation program.”



As a result, Benzema will miss three matches for his team in all competitions.



The French striker will not be part of Coach Nuno Santo’s lineup against Al-Kholoud in the King’s Cup on Tuesday, and he’ll also be absent in the league match against Al-Fayha on Friday.



Furthermore, he’s unlikely to participate in the top-of-the-league clash against Al-Ahli on Oct. 6, pending physical assessments.



Al-Ittihad currently leads the Saudi Pro League with 18 points from seven matches, holding a one-point lead over second-placed Al-Hilal.

