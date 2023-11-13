India beat the Netherlands by 160 runs in their last World Cup league match, record ninth win on trot.

Team India saw a stunning victory in its match against Netherlands on Sunday, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The 'Men in Blue' team achieved multiple feats during the World Cup match.

Coming to the match, India won the toss and elected to bat first. They posted 410/4 in the first inning.

India became the first team in a World Cup edition where all batters in the top five scored fifty plus runs in an ODI innings.

Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli bagged his first World Cup wicket against the Netherlands in the 45th match of the prestigious tournament.

India openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill reached the milestone of most hundred-run partnerships this year in ODIs.

Middle-order batter KL Rahul made history on Sunday, smashing India's fastest century in the history of the ICC Cricket World Cup. In the match, Rahul smashed 102 in just 64 balls, with 11 fours and four sixes. He struck runs at a strike rate of over 159.

