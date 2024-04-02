JEDDAH — Jeddah Central Development Company (JCDC) hosted a Ramadan iftar for the stars of Al Ittihad and Al Ahli football clubs, 24 hours before the eagerly awaited derby between the two giants of Jeddah.



The gathering, part of the company's role as a strategic partner, was attended by the company's CEO, Eng. Ahmed Al Sulaim, along with key executives from both clubs.



The iftar, characterized by a fraternal atmosphere, saw the participation of notable figures from Al Ahli, including the non-profit chairman Dr. Khaled Al-Issa and CEO Ron Gourlay, alongside team stars Riyad Mahrez, Demiral, Sumihan Al-Nabit, and Fahd Al-Rashidi. Also in attendance were volleyball player Khalil Hajji, first-team manager Kamel Al-Mousa, and other prominent figures from the club's management and marketing departments.



Representing Al Ittihad were CEO Domingos Soares de Oliveira and team luminaries such as Abdullah Al-Mayouf, Saad Al-Mousa, and Madallah Al-Olayan, showcasing the spirit of unity and sportsmanship between the two clubs.



This iftar marks the first occasion where stars of both clubs have come together on the eve of their derby match, set for the 26th round of the Saudi Professional League on Monday, underscoring the successful partnership between Jeddah Central Development Company and the two iconic football clubs.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).