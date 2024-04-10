The UAE’s leading golfing talents are set to go head-to-head with some of the world’s top rising stars when the Challenge Tour descends upon the capital for an enticing two-week double header later this month.

Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club makes its Challenge Tour debut as the host venue of the Abu Dhabi Challenge from April 18th – 21st before Saadiyat Beach Golf Club provides the setting for the UAE Challenge from April 25th – 28th.

Among those testing their mettle will be the UAE’s Joshua Grenville-Wood and No.1 amateur Ahmad Skaik who are relishing the prospect of back-to-back Challenge Tour events on their doorstep.

“I’m very excited,” said Grenville-Wood who finished tied second at last year’s Abu Dhabi Challenge before going on to post some solid results in DP World Tour events across the Middle East including a tied sixth at last year’s Commercial Bank Qatar Masters and a tied ninth at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship this season.

“It's amazing to see golf booming in the region and more tournaments every year, with a commitment from the DP World Tour and Challenge Tour to keep coming back.

“It's fantastic that we can have two Challenge Tour events here on two great courses. It's really good to see we are able to have these events and help local guys out as well as show off golf in the region,” he added.

The two events are part of the European Tour group’s long-term partnership with the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF), which aims to develop golf in the United Arab Emirates for at least the next decade.

Thirty spots in each tournament will be allocated to the EGF to help create playing opportunities and provide a pathway for UAE golfers.

As well as giving local players the key experience of playing elite-level tournaments in Abu Dhabi, the EGF can swap some of their allocations with other international federations to allow UAE players to compete in other Challenge Tour events around the world.

One of the players to benefit from these additional opportunities last year was the UAE’s No.1 amateur, Ahmad Skaik, who gained entry into four Challenge Tour events across Spain, Italy and France last year and he believes the EGF’s partnership with the European Tour group has significantly accelerated his development as he strives towards his goal of becoming a full-time tour pro.

“It’s always great to play in such big events,” said Slaik. “The dream is to play on the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour, and the Challenge Tour is very close to that level so to be able to play events like these is a very good opportunity for all the national players here.”

