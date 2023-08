American teenager Coco Gauff beat Czech Karolina Muchova 6-3, 6-4 on Sunday to win the first WTA Masters-level title of her career at the Cincinnati Open.

Gauff, who upset world number one Iga Swiatek in the semi-finals, became the first teenager to win three WTA titles in one year since Bianca Andreescu in 2019, adding the Cincinnati crown to her triumphs in Auckland and Washington.