World number two Carlos Alcaraz was knocked out of the Miami Open quarter-finals on Thursday, beaten 6-2, 6-4 by Grigor Dimitrov.

Bulgarian Dimitrov will now face Germany's Alexander Zverev for a place in the final.

Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev will play in the other semi-final -- a rematch of the Australian Open final won by Sinner in January.