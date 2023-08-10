Kuwaiti shooters who manage to claim a berth in next year’s 2024 Paris Summer Olympics will be given up to KD 5,000 (USD 15,000) in pecuniary rewards, the sport’s local body said on Tuesday. The initiative aims to serve as an “incentive” for Kuwaiti athletes to book their tickets to the showpiece event, subsequently, representing their home country on the international stage, Kuwaiti Shooting Federation chief Duaij Al-Otaibi said in a statement.

Kuwaiti shooters, who qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, will also get a monthly reward of KD 300 to “aid in their preparations” ahead of the event, he said. August will feature the Asian and World Shooting championships, in South Korea and Azerbaijan, respectively, both of which are qualifying events for the Paris Olympic Games.