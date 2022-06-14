RIYADH — The Saudi Olympic Committee will examine the reasons for the failure of some sports federations that resulted in the poor performance of the national team in the Third Gulf Games in Kuwait, Okaz/Saudi Gazette has learned from informed sources.



Defending champions Saudi Arabia came in fourth place in the games with a total of 67 medals, — 16 gold, 22 silver and 29 bronze. The Kingdom was able to win those medals mainly due to the outstanding performance by the karate and fencing teams.



The Olympic Committee has plans to honor athletes who presented the best performance, especially members of the women’s team, which participated for the first time in the Games. It will also brainstorm on remedial measures and long-term plans to groom the best teams in sports and games, ahead of the Asian Games, which Saudi Arabia will host in 2034.



The sources revealed that the Olympic Committee officials are not satisfied with the results achieved by the Saudi squad. In the Second Gulf Games held in Dammam in 2015, Saudi Arabia became the champions with 115 medals.



In Kuwait, more than 250 male and female athletes and players represented the national team in various games.



Kuwait, the host country, became the champions with 96 medals, including 36 gold, 28 silver, and 32 bronze, while Bahrain came second with 64 medals — 20 gold, 23 silver and 21 bronze. The United Arab Emirates was placed third with 50 medals — 18 gold, 16 silver and 16 bronze.

