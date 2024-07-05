The Kuwaiti Olympic Committee delegation is set to depart for France on July 21st to participate in the 33rd Olympic Games, “Paris 2024,” scheduled from July 26th to August 11th. The delegation includes 10 athletes, with the first batch leaving on July 18th.



Kuwait will be represented by nine athletes in Paris 2024: Khaled Al-Mudhaf, Muhammad Al-Daihani (archery), Yousef Al-Shamlan (fencing), Amina Shah (sailing), Suad Al-Faqaan (rowing), Yaqoub Al-Yawha, Amal Al-Rumi (athletics), Lara Dashti, and Muhammad Sabet (swimming).



During a press conference at the Hilton Garden Inn Hotel, the Kuwaiti Olympic Committee announced the sponsors for the athletes, which include Burgan Bank, Kuwaiti Danish Dairy Company (KDD), Spark Sports Center, Sherry Al-Ghanim Automotive Companies, Ali Kakoli, and Mahara Company.



Ali Al-Marri, Assistant Secretary of the Kuwait Olympic Committee and Director of the Kuwaiti delegation, expressed optimism for a strong showing from Kuwaiti athletes at Paris 2024. He highlighted the hopes for achievements in this post-pandemic tournament, the first major sporting event since the COVID-19 outbreak disrupted schedules worldwide.



Al-Marri extended gratitude to the Kuwait General Sports Authority and the sponsors for their unwavering support, emphasizing the preparation efforts undertaken through training camps within and outside Kuwait.



Fatima Hayat, a member of the Kuwaiti Olympic Committee and head of women’s sports, underscored Kuwait’s participation in rowing, swimming, fencing, and shooting events. She wished the athletes success and expressed pride in their representation at the world’s largest sporting event, where gender parity in participation has been achieved for the first time.



Hayat noted that nearly half of Kuwait’s delegation comprises women, marking a significant milestone and reflecting strong support from the private sector. She expressed optimism for continued collaboration to foster more success and accomplishments in future endeavors.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

