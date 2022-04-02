Qatar - Fifa unveiled the groups for the much awaited World Cup 2022 at a glittering draw headlined by some of the greatest names of the game and the entertainment industry with the US facing England and Iran in Group B at the World Cup finals while Spain will take on Germany in a clash of former winners in Group E.

Holders France will meet Denmark and Tunisia in Group D while the tournament will kick off on Nov. 21 with hosts Qatar playing Ecuador.

As the 233-day countdown to kick-off begins in Qatar, all the 29 teams can now imagine their journey all the way to the final, the remaining eight will fight for the last three spots at the playoffs in June, stated Fifa in its statement.

For the first time, to optimise specific match details for the benefit and comfort of supporters, teams and the media, the match schedule will be confirmed in due course on FIFA.com after games have been assigned to a stadium and kick-off time for each matchday.

Presented by award-winning actor Idris Elba and renowned sports broadcaster Reshmin Chowdhury, the show dazzled the audience with stunning references to the Arab culture and surprising acts that included the unveiling of the Official Mascot La’eeb and the launch of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Official Soundtrack, with the first live performance of the single Hayya Hayya (Better Together) by Trinidad Cardona, Davido and Aisha.

The draw itself, attended by 2,000 guests and led by Carli Lloyd, Jermaine Jenas and Samantha Johnson, was assisted by the likes of Cafu (Brazil), Lothar Matthaus (Germany), Adel Ahmed MalAllah (Qatar), Ali Daei (IR Iran), Bora Milutinovic (Serbia/Mexico), Jay-Jay Okocha (Nigeria), Rabah Madjer (Algeria) and Tim Cahill (Australia).

The tournament kicks off on November 21 at the Al Bayt stadium in Al Khor when hosts Qatar take on Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium.

England will also feature on the first day with their Group B match against Iran scheduled to take place just eight days after the Premier League shuts down.

The final will be played at the Lusail Stadium in Doha a week before Christmas on Sunday (December 18).

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).