FIFA President Gianni Infantino has applauded the UAE's dedication to developing sports medicine, particularly in football.

During his visit to the "FIFA Medical Center of Excellence" in Dubai, where Infantino explored its facilities and services for player rehabilitation from UAE and global football personalities.

Impressed by the centre's services, accredited by the Asian and International Football Federations, FIFA President highlighted its success in becoming the preferred destination for renowned football stars for injury treatment, rehabilitation, and pre-contract medical examinations.

He emphasised that granting licences to FIFA centres globally aims to achieve precisely this level of excellence in sports medicine services.

Dr. Mourad Ghrairi, Director of the FIFA Medical Centre, highlighted the UAE's emergence as a top regional hub for sports medical tourism. The sports sector's integration with successful medical tourism is driven by advancements in sports medicine, attracting world sports stars for top-quality treatment and athlete care.