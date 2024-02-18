Tahiti became the first team to reach the knockout phase of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup - UAE 2024 Dubai, as they completed the comeback against Spain to win 5-3 and advance to the quarter-finals.

Spain's Arias and Batis put their team in the lead, followed by Dona, who had rifled home a third for Spain to become the first goalkeeper to net at these finals.

In a thrilling manner, Tahiti fought back to bring the game level with goals from Taiarui, Tepa, Labaste, before Roonui Tinirauarii netted a brace to send his side flying into the knockout phase.