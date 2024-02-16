DUBAI - The opening day of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup™ ended with a roller-coaster clash between Spain and IR Iran in Group B, with the Iranians eventually emerging victors on penalties after a stunning 6-6 draw.

La Roja and Team Melli put on one of the most gripping group-stage games in recent history. The woodwork was rocked on multiple occasions, but nets still rippled 12 times. Spain led 3-0 and 5-2, but IR Iran, thanks to four Mohammadali Mokhtari goals and an emphatic penalty shootout display, emerged victorious.

Spain’s Dona and Moslem Mesigar of IR Iran set a new record for playing in the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cups the longest time apart: 17 years. Portugal legend Belchior had held the record at 16 years.