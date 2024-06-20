Skipper Jamie George expects former boss Eddie Jones to have a few more tricks up his sleeve when England face a much-changed Japan in Tokyo on Saturday.

Former England head coach Jones will lead Japan out against his old team in his first game in charge since returning to the job for a second stint at the start of the year.

The feisty Australian, who took England to the 2019 World Cup final, has named an inexperienced Japan line-up featuring four new caps -- including a university full-back -- for the game at Tokyo's National Stadium.

George said England were used to Jones making "bold statements" and would not take Japan lightly, before the visitors head to New Zealand for two Tests against the All Blacks.

"Eddie wouldn't have made that decision if he didn't have every confidence that he was able to go out there and play the sort of game that he wanted to play," George said on Thursday.

"We probably had an idea of the line-up that he might pick, but it's not exactly what we thought.

"That's probably Eddie's way at times," said George, who played under Jones.

George said there was "an element of the unknown" about Japan's team, with only three starting players retained from their previous game, against Argentina at last year's World Cup.

Conditions are also likely to test England, with temperatures set to reach 30 degrees Celsius (86F) during Saturday's match.

George admitted that the weather was "going to be a challenge" but said England would not use it as an excuse.

"The initial shock of the heat in our first session a couple of days after the plane was noticeable," he said.

"But what I've noticed throughout this week is that we've adapted really well."

England will travel to New Zealand after facing Japan for two Tests against the All Blacks on July 6 in Dunedin and July 13 in Auckland.

Loose forward Sam Underhill said the tour was a chance to build on the work they have done under head coach Steve Borthwick, who took England to the World Cup semi-finals last year.

"We're still a relatively new group nearly two years into Steve's appointment," said Underhill.

"It's a good challenge for us as a group and we're respecting it as such."