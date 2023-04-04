ABU DHABI - Ahead of his first Formula 4 season, Emirati race driver Rashid Al Dhaheri has announced his new partners and revealed his helmet design and livery for his 2023 campaign.

The 14-year-old from Abu Dhabi, who had an impressive and successful karting career, winning championships, attracting respect and making lasting friends on the Italian karting scene, will drive for PREMA in the Italian Formula 4 Championship this year.

For the season ahead, Al Dhaheri is backed by Abu Dhabi Motorsports and will be the Ambassador for their “Yas Heat Racing” team, whose colours he will carry this season on the PREMA-run F4 car and on his race suit, which will include branding of his other major partners Huawei and FAB.

The FIA Formula 4 car used in the Italian series was launched in 2014 to offer young racing drivers around the world the opportunity to take the first step from karting into the world of single-seater racing, and eventually on into Formula 1, which remains Rashid's ultimate goal.

He will be the only Emirati, and driver from the Gulf region, racing in the Italian F4 Championship, acknowledged to be the most challenging and competitive F4 series globallly. The season consists of seven rounds, with two qualifying sessions and three race sessions per weekend; a total of 21-points scoring per race weekend to find the overall champion.

The Championship begins on 20th April and will run through to October on iconic Formula 1 tracks, including Imola, Monza, Spa-Franchorchamps and Paul Ricard. Notably, Rashid will be the youngest driver on the grid for his first foray into the highly junior rated-series.

Rene Rosin, team principal and owner of PREMA Racing Team said, "Rashid will be the youngest racer on the grid this year. He makes a huge jump from karting into the most competitive F4 championship in the world.”

"He will race against experienced rivals, up to two years older than him and with lots of race experience in their pockets. I am confident of Rashid’s potential. He is the super-rookie on the grid, and we need to give Rashid time to learn and develop. The sky is the limit," added Rosin.