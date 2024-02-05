UAE fencers won gold and silver medals in Saber Individuals competitions at the ongoing 7th edition of the Arab Women Sports Tournament in Sharjah on Saturday.

The Saber, Épée, and Foil individual matches at Sharjah Women Sports drew the finest fencing talents from across the Arab world.

Emirati athlete Mahra Abdullah clinched the gold after defeating her teammate Asila Darwish, who took home the silver medal. Syrian fencers Mary Aqsm and Haneen Elhamood finished in third place.

"This gold medal marks a pivotal milestone in my career," said Mahra Abdullah, the 20-year-old fencer who trains at Fujairah Martial Arts Club.

Mahra, whose journey in fencing began under the guidance of her younger sister, now dreams of Olympic glory.

Meanwhile, Omani Jana Mohamed Al-Sharjya snatched the gold medal after an intense battle against Emirati Sheikha Youssef, who settled for silver. Syrian fencer Afrodet Hatem Hatem and Omani Esraa Seif shared the third place.

Omani fencers continued their stellar performance. Esraa Seif bagged the gold, while the silver was clinched after an intense match by UAE's Hamda Ahmed. Emirati Kadija Hamdan and Bahraini Somia Khaled shared third place.

In volleyball, UAE's Sharjah Women's Sports Club beat Syrian Tal-dara SC 75-53.

Kuwait's Salwa Al-Sabah wasted no time dominating their inaugural game against Jor-dan's De La Salle. They took the lead early, winning the first set 25-16, and maintained their momentum, securing the second set at 25-12. Their rhythm was unstoppable as they concluded the match with a 25-13 win in the third set.

In shooting, Bahraini sharpshooter Moza Abdulrahim clinched the gold medal in the 10-metre Air Pistol Individuals.

In a tense finale, Abdulrahim secured her victory after a closely fought contest with Kuwait’s Ghezlan Hassan, concluding the match with a final score of 234.3 points, edging out the Kuwaiti shooter who finished with a commendable 231.9 points to take the silver.

The bronze medal was awarded to Oman’s Wadha Albalushi who secured 210.9 points.

