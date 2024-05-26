Egyptian giants, Al Ahly have once again reigned supreme as kings of African club football, following their TotalEnergies CAF Champions League final 1-0 win over Tunisia’s Esperance Sportive de Tunis at a packed to the rafters Cairo International Stadium on Saturday evening.

This was the Egyptians’ 12th TotalEnergies CAF Champions League title, with Saturday’s win being the fourth time they lift the continent’s most prestigious title in succession – a feat that rubber stamps their authority as African football club kings.

The win on Saturday also marks 20 TotalEnergies CAF Champions League matches without a loss for the champions.

Following a goalless stalemate in Rades last week, the Egyptians with the backing of a highly vocal Cairo International Stadium went into the clash with a slight advantage over the four-time African champions who have been in desperate search for an elusive fifth title since 2019.

Ahly’s only goal of the match came courtesy of an unfortunate own goal by Roger Aholou after a header by Ramy Rabei'a came off the inside of defender’s leg to beat young goalkeeper, Amenallah Memmiche in the 4th minute.

Played at an electrifying pace under the Cairo stars, both sides had an equal go at each other throughout the encounter, with attack after attack being thwarted by equally solid defending.

A glaring chance for Esperance came in the 52nd minute when TKA’s low drive almost caught Mostafa Shobeir off guard, who was fortunate to see the strike go inches wide.

The Tunisians, with momentum on their side almost levelled matters just after the hour mark after the Brazilian duo of Yan Sasse and Rodrigo Silva concluded with Sasse striking a beautiful curler that went just wide off target.

Ahly almost doubled their lead when Emam Ashour dribbled past two defenders to unleash a potent strike that was fisted away by the keeper.

Coming on to bring in his experience, the ever-green Afsha almost made it two in the 87th minute with a well taken free kick that came off the bar in what could have been a wonder strike by the marksman.

It eventually ended 1-0 in favour of the club of the century who were crowned champions of Africa once again in front of their home fans in Cairo.