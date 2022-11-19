Gumball 3000, the world-famous sportscar rally, which started at Burj Park, traveled through UAE and Oman and made a pit stop at the Expo City enthralled fans on Friday.

Making its Middle East debut for the motor rally’s 23rd edition, a line-up of celebrity drivers and more than 100 elite high-performance cars – which included Lamborghinis, Ferraris, and a Bugatti Divo – set off from Burj Park on November 13.

Traversing the dramatic sea and desertscapes across the UAE and Oman, they arrived at the magnificent Al Wasl Plaza, for an electrifying projection show that mesmerised drivers and spectators alike.

The evening’s highlights included a ‘meet and greet' with drivers, including British YouTuber Yung Filly, Moroccan-American rapper French Montana, and Hanan Mazouzi Sobati, founder of the Arabian Gazelles, the first all-women supercar owner's club in Dubai.

Sobati piloted an Alfa Romeo Stelvio for The Purple Team, which included nine drivers from across the UAE and Oman.

The epic and eclectic adventure will conclude at Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday, where they will join in the celebrations for the finale of the Formula 1 season.

